Prince Tagoe joins Bangladeshi side Chittagong Abahani

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has joined Bangladeshi side Chittagong Abahani Limited for the upcoming season.

The ex-Hearts of Oak ace traveled to the Asian country last week to complete formalities.

He is expected to be fit for the Sheik Kamal International football tournament which is currently ongoing in the Asian country.

Tagoe capped 36 times for the senior national team of Ghana, was one of the players that represented the nation at the FIFA World Cup in 2010, as the Black Stars reached the quarter finals, only to be denied a place in the semi final in a dramatic game against Uruguay.

The 32-year old recollects that fateful day after he was quizzed about the game following his arrival in Bangladesh.

“Really it was a big match, huge drama is really unforgettable, because to lose the match was very unfortunate but it is football, it’s happening in football,” he said.

Tagoe has played for several clubs in Europe and in Asia and striker admits he is no stranger to the continent's football.

“I have some idea about Asian football, as I played in Saudi Arabia, played in Asian Champions League for Al Shaba,” he said.

The ex-Hearts of oak man played for Al Shabab, Al Ettifaq, TSG Hoffenheim, Bursaspor, Partizan, Kelatan FA, Hapoel Bnei and Ivstarpa Davraspor.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin