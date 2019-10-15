Princella Adubea cameos as Sporting de Huelva suffer narrow defeat to Barcelona

Black Princesses forward Princella Adubea came off the bench to play for Sporting De Huelva as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to giants Barcelona.

The 20-year old Ghanaian attacker was introduced into the game in the 77th minute as she came on to replace Yoko Tanaka.

Nigerian forward and three times African Women Player of the year Asisat Oshoala broke the deadlock for the Catalan side in the 29th minute to secure all three points for the travelling side at the Neuvo Colombino.

The defeat is the fourth for Sporting De Huelva this season after a poor start to the campaign leaving them just a place above the bottom of the table.

Adubea is yet to open her account for the Spanish outfit.