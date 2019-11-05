Profile of Mark Addo - the new Ghana FA Vice-President

Mark Addo, who is the Director for second-tier side Nzema Kotoko, was named Ghana FA's vice president on Tuesday after surprising Randy Abbey to win the election.

Addo he has quietly spent the past 20 years in football administration by owning Accra-based Mandela Stars since the 1990s before switching to take Nzema Kotoko.

The unassuming Addo has 18 years of progressive experience as a global business executive in the Mining, Information Technology, and Manufacturing Industries globally having been educated at the highly regarded Ivy League school Columbia University in New York where he had his MBA.

He was the recent Vice President at the Endeavour Mining Corporation, a mid-tier West Africa focus gold mining entity where he was responsible for Business Sustainability that included management of HSE, Business Development, Corporate Affairs, and Government Relations.

His contacts and knowledge in the business world would be needed to bring the needed traction to draw corporate sponsorship for football in Ghana.

Addo is the CEO of West Blue Consulting, following the acquisition by Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai.

West Blue is engaged for the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana.

Prior to the Merger with Endeavour, Mark was the country manager for Adamus Resources where he played a pivotal role in the start-up, development and merger with Endeavour Mining.

Mark’s efforts were instrumental in the development of Adamus Resources growing from an exploration entity to $60 million valuation on the ASX to a combined post meagre value of $597 million in 2011.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from City College of New York and an MBA (Finance / International Business) from Columbia University in New York.