Prosper Ogum: Asante Kotoko coach blames goal scoring for team's struggles

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has disclosed that the main problem of the club is goal scoring.

The Porcupine Warriors have scored only seven goals in ten matches and failed to hit the back of the net in their last two games.

Asante Kotoko lost to Nsoatreman and Dreams in their last two games, mounting pressure on the coach as the Reds struggle in the new campaign.

"Our problem is goal scoring, which is a fact," he said at a press briefing in Kumasi. "We even play better than our opponents, create chances, but at the end of the day, how to put the ball in the net has been the problem," he added.

The Kumasi-based giants travel to Nsenkyire to face Samartex on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.