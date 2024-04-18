Prosper Ogum maintained as Kotoko coach following emergency meeting with Otumfuo

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum will continue in his role as head coach of Asante Kotoko despite the team's struggles following a pivotal meeting convened by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The decision comes amidst a challenging period for the Porcupine Warriors, who have struggled in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, securing only one point from their last seven matches.

Tensions reached a boiling point recently when supporters disrupted a training session, demanding Dr. Ogum's resignation. In response to the escalating crisis, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II swiftly intervened, organising an emergency meeting to address the concerns.

Gathering at Otumfuo's Manhyia residence on Thursday, April 18, the meeting brought together key stakeholders, including players, coaching staff, and the Interim Management Committee (IMC), to discuss and resolve the pressing issues facing the club.

Central to the discussions was the need to find solutions to the team's recent performance struggles in the Ghana Premier League. Despite the setbacks, the decisions reached during the session are expected to provide a roadmap for Kotoko to regain their winning momentum.

With a renewed sense of purpose, Asante Kotoko SC, sitting 11th on the league log now prepare to face league leaders FC Samartex in their upcoming matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium. The club is determined to overcome its challenges and return to the path of success under Dr. Ogum's leadership.