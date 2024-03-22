Prosper Ogum pledges to address Kotoko’s performance amid fan pressure

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has vowed to address the club's disappointing performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have faced a tough stretch of results since the commencement of the second round, managing only one win while suffering four defeats in five games.

As a consequence, Kotoko have slipped from second place to eighth on the league table, trailing league leaders Samartex by seven points, and placing Ogum under pressure amid criticism from fans.

"What I want to tell the fans is that we have only one Kotoko, and we must unite. This is the moment when the team requires the support of its fan base," Ogum reiterated on Angel FM.

"Although we have not secured a victory in our last three matches, I believe their support will instil confidence in the players, allowing us to regroup and achieve positive results," he emphasized.

Ogum expressed gratitude to the loyal supporters and assured them of the team's commitment to turning things around.

Asante Kotoko are scheduled to host Nations FC in week 23 on Sunday.