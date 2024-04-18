"Prove to me you are capable"- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II charges Asante Kotoko players

The owner of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu has charged the players of the club to turn around the fortunes of the club in the ongoing campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled for form in the second round of the Ghana Premier League and are winless in the last seven games.

Kotoko were also eliminated from the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Karela United in the Round of 16.

Following the club's sharp decline, the King summoned the team to identify the reasons for the poor results.

“I am expecting something better from you,” The King said, as quoted by the club's official website.

“Prove to me that you are capable and if the coach is the problem, then I will take a decision on him. But for now, make sure you go and play and win.”

Meanwhile, the Reds will face league leaders Samartex FC this weekend before playing champions Medeama the following week.