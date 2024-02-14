PSV Eindhoven triumph in pursuit of prolific Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache from Kaiserslautern

PSV Eindhoven have secured an agreement in principle for Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache, who's been turning heads at Kaiserslautern this season.

Despite interest from top European clubs like AS Monaco, PSV emerged as frontrunners with a compelling offer, convincing Kaiserslautern to part ways with their prized striker.

Reports from close sources indicate that PSV's persistence in negotiations paid off, leading to an agreement for Ache's prospective transfer.

However, Kaiserslautern's approval comes with the condition that Ache completes the current season with the German Bundesliga 2 club.

The 22-year-old striker, previously with Sparta Rotterdam, is set to return to familiar surroundings at the season's end.

Ache's impressive record of 10 goals in 19 championship matches has made him a sought-after asset.

The German-born Ghanaian's current contract with Kaiserslautern runs until June 2025, with a market value of 2 million euros.

As the football world awaits the summer transfer window, PSV's successful pursuit of Ache showcases their strategic squad reinforcement.