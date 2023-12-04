Pyramids deny interest in Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah

Reports of Pyramids FC's interest in Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah have been dismissed by the Egyptian Premier League club.

According to a source within the club as reported by the Egyptian website Yallakora, there is no truth to the rumours and Sowah's name is not being considered for the upcoming transfer window.

The source further emphasised that Pyramids FC does not have any available slots for foreign players and that they will not release a player participating in the CAF Champions League to join another team in the same competition.

Sowah has had a time since joining Medeama in the middle of last season, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances and leading the club to their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

He has also been instrumental in Medeama's run in the CAF Champions League, helping the club reach the group stages for the first time.

Pyramids FC are themselves participating in the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history and are currently competing in a group with Sundowns, FC Nouadhibou, and Mazembe.

The club's focus on building a strong team for the tournament may have led to speculation about their interest in Sowah, but it appears that such reports were unfounded.