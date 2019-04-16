Rabiu Mohammed pleased with  Krylya Sovetov win over Rubin Kazan in Russian league

Ghanaian midfielder Rabiu Mohammed was left pleased with Krylya Sovetov 1-0 win over Rubin Kazan in the Russia top-flight over the weekend.

The 29-year-old featured for his new side as the strolled to the narrow win at home.

And the Ghanaian, who is not operating at full fitness, was left delighted with the win.

" We are very glad that we took three points. The game against a difficult team that defended the whole match. It is important for us to win from match to match. You need to prepare for the next matches and tune in to win.

" Of course, I am not 100% ready. I did not have full pre-season preparation and it makes itself felt. I will work in training and try to catch up with the guys."

Miodrag Bozovic side climbed to 11th on the table after ending their three-match losing streak.