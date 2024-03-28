Radnicki Nis midfielder Edmund Addo eyes permanent spot in Black Stars squad

Midfielder Edmund Addo, who showcased his versatility by excelling in the centre-back position for Ghana during the recent international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, remains hopeful of securing a permanent place in the Black Stars squad.

Addo was included in the squad after missing out on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January this year.

Reflecting on his performance, Addo expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to the team but acknowledged that the final decision rests with the coaching staff.

"I think I’m confident to be part of the team but you know the coaching staff decides on who to be handed a call up at a particular moment," Addo remarked. "All I need to do is to continue working hard at club level to convince the coach to cement a place in the squad."

Addo's adaptability and solid displays against Nigeria and Uganda have certainly caught the attention of the coaching staff, as he seamlessly transitioned into the centre-back role despite primarily being a midfielder.

His commitment to further improve and his determination to impress at the club level underline his ambition to secure a permanent spot in the Black Stars squad.

The upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June against Mali and Central African Republic present Addo with another opportunity to showcase his talents and make a compelling case for his inclusion in future squads.