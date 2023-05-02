Randy Abbey didn't influence officials - Heart of Lions coach

Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu has jumped to the defence of club president Dr. Randy Abbey over claims of influencing officiating in favour of the Lions who have now gained qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

Heart of Lions were declared champions on Sunday with five matches to spare after their competitors Vision FC and Koforidua Semper Fi dropped points on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Against the opinions of many who believe the club leveraged the position of the president who forms part of the executive council of the Ghans Football Association, Salifu stated emphatically that Dr. Abbey never channelled his finances to enable favourable officiating.

"Dr. Randy Abbey doesn't interfere with my job. I don't remember him ever calling me to suggest a player for a selection. He only wants to hear positive feedback from the camp he has a lot to add during discussions on the way forward but doesn't interfere.

"He has made it known that he will never pay players and coaches and go on to pay a referee. I think the guys did well and we are champions because we prepared well. It has nothing to do with favourable officiating.

Accra Lions return to the top flight will end an eight-year spell in the lower tier after getting relegated at the end of the 2014/2015 season.