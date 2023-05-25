Randy Abbey narrates how Heart of Lions beat GFA big wigs to win Division One Zone Three Championship

Hearts of Lions president Dr Randy Abbey has revealed the strategy his team deployed which successfully got them back into the Ghana Premier League after winning the Zone Three of the Division One League.

With five matches to spare, the Lions secured promotion back into the top flight after eight years in the lower tier beating competition from Vision FC and Koforidua Semper Fi, the two close contenders.

Randy Abbey said his team achieved this devoid of any favour but through great strategies.

"If I had any favour, then it was a favour from God but not favour from anybody. So up about until the 19th and 20th week, we [Heart of Lions] were neck-a-neck with (Koforidua) Semper Fi which belongs to the vice president of the GFA and Vison FC which also belongs to [Michael] Osekre (GFA Chief of Staff) so it was like a three horse race," he told Asempa FM

"So in terms of favour, it was impossible in the midst of these influential people who were both in the race.

"It was a tight contest but we tried to lead from the early stages before widening the gap eventually."

"So there all realised that their energy is finished."

The Lions spent eight years in the lower division after being relegated at the end of the 2015 Ghana Premier League season, and they are hoping to make an impact on their return.