Randy Abbey optimistic about Black Starlets' future following victory in UEFA U-16 tournament

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member Randy Abbey, has expressed his optimism about the current Black Starlet team, following their victory in the maiden edition of the UEFA U-16 development tournament in Serbia.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Dr Abbey reiterated that the GFA is committed to providing more opportunities for the national team to compete at the highest level.

He said, "I think the Starlets have started very well, we hope that they will be able to continue. These are the kind of opportunities that the FA, through its technical directorate and national team directorate, has been pushing to try and find a lot of opportunities."

Dr Abbey further stated that the GFA is determined to provide more opportunities to nurture young talent and expose them to higher levels of competition. He added, "Both U-20 female and male teams will be playing the WAFU in Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire pretty soon together with many other things bound to happen."

The Black Starlets, led by Karim Zito, won all three games in the tournament, scoring 10 goals and conceding four. They began the competition with a 4-0 win over host nation Serbia, followed by a 3-2 victory against Spain and another impressive 3-2 win against Switzerland.

Dr Abbey expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and hoped that they would continue to stay on course. "I am happy the Starlets have started well and we hope that they stay on course," he said.

The victory in the UEFA U-16 development tournament is a testament to the GFA's commitment to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for them to compete at the highest level.