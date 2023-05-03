Randy Abbey optimistic about Heart of Lions’ Future after GPL promotion

Heart of Lions president, Randy Abbey, has expressed his optimism for the club's future after securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League, saying the team will undergo significant improvements before the next season, despite already operating like a Premier League team.

"First of all, if you talk about the team, Lions has been properly run and operates like a Premier League team. If you speak with people in the Division, they will tell you, but it does not mean we will not improve before the Premier League," Abbey said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

The team's return to the top division after an eight-year absence has ignited excitement among fans and officials alike, especially in the Volta Region where they are based. The region has been without top-flight football for far too long, according to Abbey.

Heart of Lions has maintained a 19-point lead in the Division One League Zone III with a series of impressive victories, including their latest 4-2 triumph over Golden Kick on Monday.