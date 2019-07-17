Rangers chief working on deal to sell Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo

Rangers chief Mark Allen is working on a deal to sell Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo.

The Scottish giants are looking to get rid of the Ghanaian, who has been an unmitigated disaster over the last 12 months and has been identified as one of the players to leave Ibrox this summer.

After a disastrous loan spell at Charlton, Dodoo has spent most of his time with Rangers playing the odd game for the Under-20s.

Another of Mark Warburton’s signings who didn’t work out and left the Ibrox giants paying for an expensive flop.

The Scottish giants are keen to re-build the first team squad for the fourth consecutive summer.

The Ibrox giants trying to find a way to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title back from bitter rivals Celtic.