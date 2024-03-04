Raphael Assibey-Mensah's brilliance shines in FC Bocholt's dominant win over Velbert

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Raphael Assibey-Mensah exhibited his brilliance on the field, delivering a stunning goal to secure FC Bocholt's commanding 4-1 victory against Velbert in the German Regionalliga West clash on Saturday afternoon.

Velbert took an early lead catching FC Bocholt off guard when Robin Hilger found the back of the net in the eleventh minute.

Undeterred, FC Bocholt persisted and equalized in the 38th minute as Marc Beckert orchestrated a crucial play, setting up Malek Fakhro for a composed finish, leveling the score at 1-1.

In the second half, FC Bocholt continued their relentless pursuit, seizing control of the match. Bogdan Shubin's goal in the 64th minute, assisted by Jan Holldack, put FC Bocholt ahead 2-1. Captain Marc Beckert extended their lead to 3-1 just five minutes later with a skillful strike from outside the box.

However, it was Raphael Assibey-Mensah who stole the show in the 76th minute, unleashing a powerful shot into the top right corner of the net, leaving Velbert's goalkeeper with no chance to save it.

Assibey-Mensah's brilliance sealed FC Bocholt's impressive 4-1 victory.