Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena is set to make a return to the pitch after running checks on his heart problem.

According to El Diario Heraldo newspaper, Dwamena has visited new specialists in Barcelona, Zurich and even seen a Ghanaian doctor.

It has been established that the striker’s condition is reversible and that is a huge boost.

Before the health scare, Dwamena scored two goals in nine matches for Zaragoza in the Spanish second-tier.

Dwamana is owned by Spanish La Liga side Levante.