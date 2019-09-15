Raphael Dwamena on target again as Real Zaragoza inflict defeat on Extremadura

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena was on target again as Real Zaragoza recorded a 3-1 victory against Extremadura in the Spanish Segunda Division at the La Romareda on Sunday.

Dwamena continued from were he left off before the international break when he broke the deadlock after 12 minutes.

Caballo equalized for the away side before Kagawa restored the lead for Zaragoza with Suarez Charris adding the icing on the cake to give the home side their third successive win and most importantly keep their unbeaten start to LaLiga 2.

He picked a booking but lasted 61 minutes.

Compatriot and former Dreams FC midfield enforcer Emmanuel Lomotey with nine minutes left on the clock.

Dwamena has scored twice in his five appearances for Real Zaragoza since joining them on loan from Levante UD this summer.