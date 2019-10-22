Raphael Dwamena returns to watch Real Zaragoza against Mirandes at the La Romareda

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena was among the spectators at the Estadio La Romareda, when Real Zaragoza lost to Mirandes in the Segunda Division on Sunday.

The 24-year old's career was cut short after it was detected that he had an infection to the heart which rules him out of the game indefinitely.

Dwamena, who was on loan at Real Zaragoza had return to Barcelona for further checks after he was diagnosed of the problem.

The situation has seen him receive love from the Los Blanquilos and was in the stands to cheer the club on as they suffered defeat at home.

It was the first time the player was appearing at the stadium since he was diagnosed of the infection.

Zaragoza have asked for his situation to be treated with some level of respect after some false reports emerged about his heart problem.

The Los Blanquilos dedicated their win against Numancia to the striker a fortnight ago, and his parent club Levante also plaid tribute to the striker by wearing shirts with the striker's named emblazoned on it. It read "Strength, Dwamena."

Raphael Dwamena made 9 segunda B appearances and netted twice for the club the unfortunate incident occur.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin