Rashid Sumaila stars as Red Star Belgrade beat Backa Topola to advance to Serbian Cup quarter-final

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila was a stalwart for Red Star Belgrade as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the Serbian Cup after beating Backa Topola at the Stadion Rajko Mitic Marakana on Wednesday afternoon.

The high-flying capital side proved too strong for the second-tier outfit and deservedly shot into the lead on the 38th minute through Veljko Simic.

The Red and White lads extended their lead courtesy Nikola Stojiljkovic's bullet shot ten minutes before the hour mark.

But the visitors halved the deficit on the 52nd minute via Sumaila's own goal. Goalkeeper Milan Borjan was beaten at his near post and as the Ghanaian tried to make a last-ditch clearance, the ball hit a grass bump which made it difficult for the former Asante Kotoko defender to succeed in his attempt.

However, the goal did not deter Sumaila's confidence as he initiated an attack from their half before laying on a pass to Milan Rodic who whipped in a delightful cross for Simic to head home his second goal of the game.

The hosts made it 4-1 on the 94th minute after Dejan Joveljic firmly planted his spot kick into the roof of the twine.

Sumaila enjoyed full throttle of action while Richmond Boakye-Yiadom missed the game through injury.

Despite finding it difficult to churn out regular playing time for the side, Sumaila has been fantastic anytime he's been called up by coach Vladan Milojević.