Raymond Asante debuts for Udinese First Team in friendly

Published on: 25 March 2024
Raymond Asante played for the Udinese First Team in a friendly.

Raymond Asante earned a Udinese First Team call-up on Monday 25 March, 2024 and featured in friendly against Padova.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the last 20 minutes of the match after replacing Isaac Success.

Despite his side tasting a 3-2 defeat, the youngster lapping up the experience of playing for the senior.

''The call-up was a surprise for me because I had trained in the morning with the Primavera and I had message in the locker room to get ready for the match. The feeling is different I must say and tonight’s sleep will be different,'' Asante told GHANASoccernet.com

Asante has been on the talkboard with his 15 goals in the Primavera 2 and has also tacked on six assists in the season.

