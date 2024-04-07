Raymond Asante hogs the headlines with rabona assist in Udinese Primavera BIG win

Raymond Asante’s rabona assist was a major talking point as Udinese’s youth side thumped Feralpisalo 5-0 on Saturday in the Primavera 2.

The 18-year-old showcased his repertoire of skills by elegantly wrapping his right foot behind his left, delivering a precise cross from the right side of the box.

Di Leva capitalized on this delivery, smashing home a left-footed half-volley to double their lead just before the break.

Udinese shot into the lead after 17 minutes through De Crescenzo.

Four minutes into the second half, Bonin made it three-nil before Asante scored with a low finish using his left foot.

Asante has now scored 16 goals in the Promavera 2 and also tacked on eight assists.

In the 66th minute, the former Young Apostles player intercepted a misplaced pass from the Feralpisalo goalkeeper and immediately picked out Russo who scored the fifth goal.