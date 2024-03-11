Razak Abalora keeps clean sheet as FC Petrocub secure big win in Moldova

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora took to Twitter to express his delight at FC Petrocub's resounding 5-0 victory over FC Zaria Balti in their opening Moldovan Super Liga match.

Abalora, who is on loan from FC Sheriff, played the entire 90 minutes in his debut championship game for Petrocub and kept a clean sheet.

In his tweet, Abalora emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving the win, writing, "Good team performance + 3 Clean sheet."

The 27-year-old shot-stopper's solid performance was complemented by goals from Maxim Potarniche, Vladimir Ambros (who scored twice), Ion Jardan, and Dan Puscas.

Notably, fellow Ghanaians David Abagna and Seidu Basit also played a crucial role in the team's triumph.

Thanks to their dominating display, Petrocub currently sits atop the championship group table with 3 points.

Their next challenge will come in the form of a match against Abalora's parent club, FC Sheriff, on March 16.