RB Salzburg congratulate Ghanaian teen Lawrence Agyekum on first team debut

Ghanaian teen Lawrence Agyekum made his Red Bull Salzburg debut against SCR Altach on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Agyekum was named to the squad for the match and played 29 minutes in the second half as Salzburg won the five-goal thriller.

The 18-year-old central midfielder is an important player for FC Liefering, the Austrian giants' B team that compete in the second division.

Agyekum has made nine appearances for FC Liefering this season and has performed admirably, earning him a first-team debut.

Congratulations to Lawrence Agyekum, who made his first team debut for us yesterday! 🇬🇭

Agyekum moved to the Red Bull Arena on a four-year deal from Ghana Premier League outfit WAFA SC in February this year.