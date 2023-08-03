RC Lens defender Kevin Danso ends transfer rumours with contract extension

RC Lens defender Kevin Danso has signed a contract extension with RC Lens ahead of the new season.

The gifted right-back finished his time in Germany, where he played for Bundesliga team Augsburg, and then transferred to the French team in 2021.

Kevin Danso has been a great addition to the team since his arrival in the French Ligue 1 and has been regarded as one of the defenders in the competition.

After the 2022–2023 football season, there were reports suggesting the defender may leave RC Lens. Transfer rumors claimed that SSC Napoli had shown interest in signing the Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent.

However, RC Lens has chosen to keep the player despite the multiple offers from other teams. There have therefore extended Kevin Danso's contract as there prepare to compete in multiple competitions including the UEFA Champions League.

The contract extension is an indication of the team's confidence in Danso's skills and dedication to keeping the team competitive and strong going forward.