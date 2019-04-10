Re-LIVE : Asante Kotoko 2-0 AshantiGold (Special Competition)

Re-LIVE the play-by-play of the Special Competition match between Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on GHANAsoccernet.
Asante Kotoko will welcome regional neighbors AshantiGold in match day four of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition later today.
The Regional derby will see the top teams battle for glory and the bragging rights in the encounter.
The last game played between both sides in the John Agyekum Kuffuor (JAK) Cup ended abruptly after organizers failed to usher the game into penalties after 120 minutes of regulation time.
This game also presents another opportunity for these two glamorous clubs to compete for the top spot in their Zone.
The Porcupine Warriors recorded a massive win in the last game against Eleven Wonders on Sunday. They won 3-0 whilst AshantiGold held Aduana Stars to a draw at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.
At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats in the competition against Elmina Sharks and Karela.
Diawisie Taylor’s goal for Karela United condemned the Phobians to their second defeat of the tournament.
Hearts will host Dwarfs in this match day four fixture. Dwarfs have been struggling in the competition as they have also lost two games in a row.
Team News
Asante Kotoko starting XI:- Felix Annan, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Amos Frimpong, Abdul Ganiyu, Agyeman Badu, Emmauel Gyamfi, Prince Acquah, Abdul Fatawu, Jordan Opoku, Stephen Nyarko
AshantiGold starting XI: Frank Boateng, Eric Donkor, Oseil Agyemang, Ibrahim Samed, Emmauel N. Mensah, James Akaminko, Appiah MacCharthy, Salia Ouattara, Amos Nkrumah, Richard Djodi, Shafiu Mumuni
Kick off is at 3pm
Game is underway here at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium
01'- An early incussion from AshGold to score but Nkrumah's drive has been saved by Felix Annan
02'- Another chance for AshGold, player has been brought down but referee ignores the call for a penalty
03'- AshantiGold controlling the game at this moment. They push forward for a goal, currently in the goal area of Asante Kotoko, a strike but Felix Annan spills the ball but recovers to save it
05'- Chance: Felix Annan produces a big save to prevent AshGold from taking the lead.
10'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold
11'- Free kick to Asante Kotoko: Fatawu behind the ball. He bends the ball into the box but has been headed out by the defenders of AshGold.
12'- Referee whistles for a foul against Kotoko as Fatawu elbows Amos Nkrumah
13'- A nice diagonal pass from Emmanuel Gyamfi as he finds Fatawu but ball has been intercepted.
Free kick: Referee whistles for a foul against Asante Kotoko
14'- Chance: A lovely chip from Jordan Opoku to Emmanuel Gyamfi who is left control the ball and beat the goalkeeper but he fails as the ball has been cleared
15'- A chance for Asante Kotoko. oh no the ball has been blocked by an AshantiGold defender on the line
16'- Chance: A cross into the box of Asante Kotoko, the AshantiGold player is not marked. He jumps high but fails to direct his header into the box. Goal kick
18'- A strike from Fatawu but it goes over the ball. Goal kick to Asante Kotoko
19'- Wattara's strike for AshGold has been saved by Felix Annan
20'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold
21'- Temporal hold up as a player is down on the pitch and needs treatment
23'- Shafiu with the ball can he score, what a magnificent save by Felix Annan as he parries the ball over the bar. Top qualify save from the goalkeeper
24'- James Akaminko wins a free kick for AshGold
25'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold
26'- Another brilliant save from Felix Annan, corner kick to AshGold
28'- Agyeman Badu's strike goes way off target, welcome goal kick to AshGold
29'- Fatawu falls and expecting a foul from referee, AshGold on the attack now. A cross into the box but finds no one. Goal kick
3o'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold
31'- AshGold resulting to long balls at this moment as they hope to find their attackers
32'- Corner: Ball has been effected and header out. Ball falls to Evans Owusu but he hits the ball wide. Goal kick
33'- Eric Donkor is down on the pitch and needs attention
35'- A physical battle between both sides as another player is down and needs treatment urgently
37'- A fantastic pass from James Akaminko to Nkrumah but referee waves for offside
Update: Hearts of Oak 2-0 Dwarfs
39'- Chance: Nkrumah of AshGold fails to direct his shot into the box as he shot goes wide. What a miss
40'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshantiGold
42'- AshGold possessing the ball beautifully in the middle. Dominating play at this moment.
Referee whistles for a free kick in favor of Asante Kotoko
44'- Osei Agyeman goes to the ground and wins a foul.
45'- We are into added time. It's still goalless
Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold
45+2'- Corner kick: What a strike by Jordan Opoku and an equally good save from Frank Boateng to prevent Kotoko from taking the lead. Another corner kick
45+3'- Referee whistles to end the first half. It's still goalless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium
Half time Results across the centers
Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshantiGold Hearts 2-0 Dwarfs Medeama 2-1 Bechem United Elmina Sharks 0-0 Liberty
WAFA 2 - 0 Karela
Berekum Chelsea 0-1 Aduana Stars
Second half is underway
46'- First yellow card of the game to Emmanuel Agyeman Badu of Asante Kotoko
47'- Chance: A through pass from Emmanuel Gyamfi to Fatawu who is left with only the keeper to beat but he tries to chip the ball pass Frank Boateng who saves it with his legs
49'- Kotoko dominating play at the moment
50'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold
Chance: A beautiful worked ball between Fatawu and Owusu, but he fails to make it count as his effort goes over the bar. What a miss
51'- AshGold on the attack, Felix Annan comes off his line to save the ball but AshGold player is down. Is it a penalty but the referee signals for corner kick
53'- What a save by Frank Boateng as he denies Jordan Opoku effort at goal. What a game we having in the second half.
57'- Gyamfi on the run, he tries to go in between the AshGold defenders, but he has been stopped.
60'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold. Kwame Bonsu with a long drive but it goes over the bar
61'- Kwame Bonsu controls the ball beautiful but loses it. Throw in to Kotoko
63'- Referee whistles for a free kick in favor of Asante Kotoko. A good position for Abdul Fatawu who has scored from similar positions in the competition
64'- Fatawu kick fails to find a team mate in the box. Ball has been cleared
65'- Appiah McCarthy down on the field. Temporal hold up
67'- Referee flags for offside against AshGold
68'- Substitution
IN-Collins Ameyaw
OUT- Emmanuel Gyamfi
69'- Substitution
IN- Amos Addai
OUT- Amos Kofi Nkrumah
71'- Goal oooooo as Abdul Fatawu scores for Asante Kotoko
It's Asante Kotoko 1-0 AshGold
74'- Kotoko controlling the game with some beautiful passing. Agyeman Badu with the ball as he surges forward. Wins a corner kick for Kotoko
75'- Corner kick: A long cross into the ball but has been headed out
77'- Goal ooooooo as Abdul Fatawu scores his second goal of the day. He now as scored four goals in two games for the Porcupine Warriors
It's Asante Kotoko 2-0 AshGold
79'- A beautiful worked ball by AshGold in the Kotoko half. A chance for the miners, oh no what a poor kick from Ouattra who tries to curl the ball to the far right corner of the post
Update: Hearts 2-1 Dwarfs
82'- AshGold have lifted their game as they push for a consolation goal
Substitution:
IN-Mohammed Habib
OUT- Jordan Opoku
85'- AshGold dominating play at the moment as Kotoko switch to the defensive mood
86'- Referee whistles for a foul as a player of AshGold has been fouled. Corner kick to AshGold.
88'- Djodi on the attack beats two defenders on his way but he has been brought down, referee ignores for calls for a foul
89'- What a strike from Amos Addai as his long strike hits the woodwork
90'- AshGold wins a free kick at a good position
90+1'- Djodi with the strike but his effort has been tipped over the bar by Felix Annan
90+2'- Temporal hold up
90+4'- Referee blows his whistle to end the game here at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Asante Kotoko have registered their third win of the competition.
Thanks for joining us.
