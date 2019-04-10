Re-LIVE : Asante Kotoko 2-0 AshantiGold (Special Competition)

Re-LIVE the play-by-play of the Special Competition match between Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on GHANAsoccernet.

Asante Kotoko will welcome regional neighbors AshantiGold in match day four of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition later today.

The Regional derby will see the top teams battle for glory and the bragging rights in the encounter.

The last game played between both sides in the John Agyekum Kuffuor (JAK) Cup ended abruptly after organizers failed to usher the game into penalties after 120 minutes of regulation time.

This game also presents another opportunity for these two glamorous clubs to compete for the top spot in their Zone.

The Porcupine Warriors recorded a massive win in the last game against Eleven Wonders on Sunday. They won 3-0 whilst AshantiGold held Aduana Stars to a draw at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats in the competition against Elmina Sharks and Karela.

Diawisie Taylor’s goal for Karela United condemned the Phobians to their second defeat of the tournament.

Hearts will host Dwarfs in this match day four fixture. Dwarfs have been struggling in the competition as they have also lost two games in a row.

Team News

Asante Kotoko starting XI:- Felix Annan, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Amos Frimpong, Abdul Ganiyu, Agyeman Badu, Emmauel Gyamfi, Prince Acquah, Abdul Fatawu, Jordan Opoku, Stephen Nyarko

AshantiGold starting XI: Frank Boateng, Eric Donkor, Oseil Agyemang, Ibrahim Samed, Emmauel N. Mensah, James Akaminko, Appiah MacCharthy, Salia Ouattara, Amos Nkrumah, Richard Djodi, Shafiu Mumuni

Kick off is at 3pm

Game is underway here at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

01'- An early incussion from AshGold to score but Nkrumah's drive has been saved by Felix Annan

02'- Another chance for AshGold, player has been brought down but referee ignores the call for a penalty

03'- AshantiGold controlling the game at this moment. They push forward for a goal, currently in the goal area of Asante Kotoko, a strike but Felix Annan spills the ball but recovers to save it

05'- Chance: Felix Annan produces a big save to prevent AshGold from taking the lead.

10'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold

11'- Free kick to Asante Kotoko: Fatawu behind the ball. He bends the ball into the box but has been headed out by the defenders of AshGold.

12'- Referee whistles for a foul against Kotoko as Fatawu elbows Amos Nkrumah

13'- A nice diagonal pass from Emmanuel Gyamfi as he finds Fatawu but ball has been intercepted.

Free kick: Referee whistles for a foul against Asante Kotoko

14'- Chance: A lovely chip from Jordan Opoku to Emmanuel Gyamfi who is left control the ball and beat the goalkeeper but he fails as the ball has been cleared

15'- A chance for Asante Kotoko. oh no the ball has been blocked by an AshantiGold defender on the line

16'- Chance: A cross into the box of Asante Kotoko, the AshantiGold player is not marked. He jumps high but fails to direct his header into the box. Goal kick

18'- A strike from Fatawu but it goes over the ball. Goal kick to Asante Kotoko

19'- Wattara's strike for AshGold has been saved by Felix Annan

20'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold

21'- Temporal hold up as a player is down on the pitch and needs treatment

23'- Shafiu with the ball can he score, what a magnificent save by Felix Annan as he parries the ball over the bar. Top qualify save from the goalkeeper

24'- James Akaminko wins a free kick for AshGold

25'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold

26'- Another brilliant save from Felix Annan, corner kick to AshGold

28'- Agyeman Badu's strike goes way off target, welcome goal kick to AshGold

29'- Fatawu falls and expecting a foul from referee, AshGold on the attack now. A cross into the box but finds no one. Goal kick

3o'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold

31'- AshGold resulting to long balls at this moment as they hope to find their attackers

32'- Corner: Ball has been effected and header out. Ball falls to Evans Owusu but he hits the ball wide. Goal kick

33'- Eric Donkor is down on the pitch and needs attention

35'- A physical battle between both sides as another player is down and needs treatment urgently

37'- A fantastic pass from James Akaminko to Nkrumah but referee waves for offside

Update: Hearts of Oak 2-0 Dwarfs

39'- Chance: Nkrumah of AshGold fails to direct his shot into the box as he shot goes wide. What a miss

40'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshantiGold

42'- AshGold possessing the ball beautifully in the middle. Dominating play at this moment.

Referee whistles for a free kick in favor of Asante Kotoko

44'- Osei Agyeman goes to the ground and wins a foul.

45'- We are into added time. It's still goalless

Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold

45+2'- Corner kick: What a strike by Jordan Opoku and an equally good save from Frank Boateng to prevent Kotoko from taking the lead. Another corner kick

45+3'- Referee whistles to end the first half. It's still goalless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Half time Results across the centers

Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshantiGold Hearts 2-0 Dwarfs Medeama 2-1 Bechem United Elmina Sharks 0-0 Liberty

WAFA 2 - 0 Karela

Berekum Chelsea 0-1 Aduana Stars

Second half is underway

46'- First yellow card of the game to Emmanuel Agyeman Badu of Asante Kotoko

47'- Chance: A through pass from Emmanuel Gyamfi to Fatawu who is left with only the keeper to beat but he tries to chip the ball pass Frank Boateng who saves it with his legs

49'- Kotoko dominating play at the moment

50'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold

Chance: A beautiful worked ball between Fatawu and Owusu, but he fails to make it count as his effort goes over the bar. What a miss

51'- AshGold on the attack, Felix Annan comes off his line to save the ball but AshGold player is down. Is it a penalty but the referee signals for corner kick

53'- What a save by Frank Boateng as he denies Jordan Opoku effort at goal. What a game we having in the second half.

57'- Gyamfi on the run, he tries to go in between the AshGold defenders, but he has been stopped.

60'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 AshGold. Kwame Bonsu with a long drive but it goes over the bar

61'- Kwame Bonsu controls the ball beautiful but loses it. Throw in to Kotoko

63'- Referee whistles for a free kick in favor of Asante Kotoko. A good position for Abdul Fatawu who has scored from similar positions in the competition

64'- Fatawu kick fails to find a team mate in the box. Ball has been cleared

65'- Appiah McCarthy down on the field. Temporal hold up

67'- Referee flags for offside against AshGold

68'- Substitution

IN-Collins Ameyaw

OUT- Emmanuel Gyamfi

69'- Substitution

IN- Amos Addai

OUT- Amos Kofi Nkrumah

71'- Goal oooooo as Abdul Fatawu scores for Asante Kotoko

It's Asante Kotoko 1-0 AshGold

74'- Kotoko controlling the game with some beautiful passing. Agyeman Badu with the ball as he surges forward. Wins a corner kick for Kotoko

75'- Corner kick: A long cross into the ball but has been headed out

77'- Goal ooooooo as Abdul Fatawu scores his second goal of the day. He now as scored four goals in two games for the Porcupine Warriors

It's Asante Kotoko 2-0 AshGold

79'- A beautiful worked ball by AshGold in the Kotoko half. A chance for the miners, oh no what a poor kick from Ouattra who tries to curl the ball to the far right corner of the post

Update: Hearts 2-1 Dwarfs

82'- AshGold have lifted their game as they push for a consolation goal

Substitution:

IN-Mohammed Habib

OUT- Jordan Opoku

85'- AshGold dominating play at the moment as Kotoko switch to the defensive mood

86'- Referee whistles for a foul as a player of AshGold has been fouled. Corner kick to AshGold.

88'- Djodi on the attack beats two defenders on his way but he has been brought down, referee ignores for calls for a foul

89'- What a strike from Amos Addai as his long strike hits the woodwork

90'- AshGold wins a free kick at a good position

90+1'- Djodi with the strike but his effort has been tipped over the bar by Felix Annan

90+2'- Temporal hold up

90+4'- Referee blows his whistle to end the game here at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko have registered their third win of the competition.

Thanks for joining us.

By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM/follow me on twitter @herbertgh