Reading defender Andy Yiadom an injury doubt to face Bristol City on Saturday

Reading defender Andy Yiadom is an injury doubt to face Bristol City in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has a knock to the ankle so may not be risked at the Madejski Stadium.

Manager Paul Clement may have to do without the Ghanaian as he welcomes Mo Barrow to his squad.

The Royals are in desperate need for a win as they lie 22nd in the Championship table.

A win could see them up to 20th, while a defeat could result in them slipping to bottom spot should other results go against them.