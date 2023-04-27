Reading FC's Andy Yiadom risks suspension ahead of crucial clash with Wigan Athletic

Reading FC captain Andy Yiadom is under immense pressure to avoid a booking during the upcoming Championship match against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

If the Ghanaian receives a yellow card in this game, he will be suspended for three matches, including the crucial match against Huddersfield Town on the final day of the season.

Yiadom has already been suspended twice this season for reaching five and ten yellow cards respectively, according to the regulations set by the Football Association (FA).

He has accumulated 14 cautions this season, with his latest coming during the team's 2-1 loss to Coventry City last weekend.

If the 31-year-old defender reaches 15 bookings this season, he will miss the team's next three matches. Given that there are only two games left to play this season, the suspension would continue into the next season, regardless of the division Reading FC is in.

Interim manager Noel Hunt is keen to have as many senior players available for the final two matches of the season.

Reading FC are currently placed 22nd in the standings and is only one point away from the safety zone. The three clubs directly above Reading FC in the table, namely Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Rotherham United, all have a game in hand. Therefore, a win against Wigan Athletic is essential for Reading FC to boost their survival hopes.