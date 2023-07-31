Real Betis sign Ghanaian midfielder Mawuli Mensah

Spanish topflight side, Real Betis Balompie have signed Ghanaian youngster Mawuli Mensah.

The 19-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the La Liga side from Antequera CF in the summer transfer window.

The versatile midfielder attracted the interest of Manuel Pelligrini's side after playing a pivotal role in the promotion of Antequera CF to the First RFEF league.

"Real Betis Balompié and Antequera CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of Mawuli Mensah to the first Verdiblanco subsidiary. The young Ghanaian footballer (Acra, November 15, 2003) will be linked to the Club de las Trece Barras until 2026," wrote Betis on their official website.

Mensah shared his excitement after joining the club and hopes to make a huge impact in the upcoming season.

"I'm very happy for this opportunity. My dream is to go up to the first team," he said.

The talented Ghanaian midfielder will however train with the youth set up as Pelligrini slowly integrate him into the first team.

Mensah played for Ghanaian side Shooting Stars before moving to Spain.