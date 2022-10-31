Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre heaps praise on 'extraordinary' Ghana ace Baba Iddrisu

Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre has heaped praise on 'extraordinary' Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu following his Man of the Match performance in their 1-1 draw against RCD Espanyol.

The 26-year-old was adjudged the best player after an excellent display at the Son Moix.

Despite the draw, coach Javier Aguirre has been left impressed with the performance of the Ghana international.

"Extraordinary, Baba played a spectacular game since I've been here. I loved his performance, very safe with the ball, good controls. He has a lack of technique but he did spectacular today." he said

The 26-year-old Ghanaian has made nine appearances out of 12 games in the 2022-23 Spanish top-flight this season.