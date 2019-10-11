Real Zaragoza releases statement on Raphael Dwamena's health

Spanish side Real Zaragoza have released a statement concerning the health of Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena after it was detected he has a heart problem.

The striker has been ruled out of action indefinitely for the Spanish second tier side following the unspecified heart problem discovered while he was undergoing regular health tests on Wednesday.

Dwamena has undergo further tests with specialists on heart problems to determine the exact defect that has resulted in the medical team of Zaragoza calling for the Ghana attacker to stop playing or training indefinitely.

Below is a statement from the club over the health of the player

"Real Zaragoza wants to thank all those fans, journalists, and the media that have expressed their enormous respect towards Raphael Dwamena after announcing that personal health problem that goes beyond the professional and sports field But at the same time and with the same depth, the Club regrets the lack of sensitivity and personal consideration of those who have not understood the limits of privacy, which create a deep sense of respect for people.

Real Zaragoza, faithful to its obligation to make public the issues of general interest that refer to the Club, has issued a statement providing clear and concise information about the health problems of Raphael Dwamena. But it is also the Club 's obligation to demand maximum respect for the person, their privacy and attention to elemental rights.

Above all, Real Zaragoza, in a feeling that is undoubtedly shared by all Zaraguchism, trusts in a total recovery of Raphael Dwamena's health. "