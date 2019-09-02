Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru makes debut appearance in Austria Bundesliga Team of the Week

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been included in Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week following his dazzling display for Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

The former WAFA star netted for the first time for Red Bull Salzburg in Saturday’s 5-1 walloping of WSG Swarovski Tirol at Tivoli Stadion Tirol.

This was the 21-year-old’s first ever start for Salzburg since joining from WAFA SC in 2017.

He had already made three competitive appearances prior to Saturday’s game, albeit from the bench.

His performance in the game earned him a place in the league Team of the Week selection for the first time alongside three other Red Bull players.

He earned the highest rating (8.8) amongst the eleven players, followed by Hartberg ace Stefan Rakowitz (8.3) and Bekim Balaj of Sturm Graz (8.1) and Salzburg teammate Hwang Hee Chan (8.1).

Ashimeru spent last season on loan at Swiss Super League outfit St. Gallen — scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 34 competitive games.

He has also previously featured for Austria Lustenau and Wolfsberger AC on loan.

Ashimeru will look to put in another good show on September 14 when his team host Hartberg at the Red Bull Arena.