Red-hot Emmanuel FC beat Hope for Future in shootout to reach Jordan Anagblah Cup final

Emmanuel FC have secured a final berth in the ongoing Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup following a penalty shootout victory over Hope for Future FC in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Blues continued their impressive display in the competition by dominating the early part of the game against their counterparts from Osu.

But they found their backs against the wall in the 20th minute when Hope for Future took the initiative against the round of play.

However, Abraham Nissi grabbed an equaliser for Emmanuel FC in the 46th minute with a thunderbolt strike before defender Samuel Laryea put them ahead on the 75th minute mark.

With Emmanuel FC cruising to victory, Hope for Future stunned their fans with a 89th minute equaliser to send the game into the penalty shootout.

Richard Kingson's side proved too strong for their opponents during the shootout and triumphed 4-3.

Emmanuel FC skipper Isaac Nyarko was named the Most Valuable Player of the game following his superlative performance in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile in the other semifinal clash between Police Nationals and Patrons FC also ended 4-3 on penalties in favour of the former after playing out a 1-1 draw.

The Teshie-based outfit will engage Police Nationals on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the El-wak Sports Stadium.