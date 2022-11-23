Red Star Belgrade coach Milunović hopes Osman Bukari does not get injured during World Cup

Red Star Belgrade coach Nemanja Milunović hopes Ghana winger Osman Bukari and two other players currently in Qatar representing their respective national teams at the World Cup will return to the team without any injuries.

Osman Bukari is likely to play a role for the Black Stars in Thursday's game against Portugal at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Milunović who is traveling with Red Star Belgrade to Russia to engage in a series of friendlies during the break hopes his players are fit and avoid injuries.

"I would like to praise the players who are with the national teams".

"We have three footballers from our team at the World Cup and I am extremely happy about that. However, the most important thing for us and for them is to be healthy", Milunović said.