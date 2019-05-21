Red Star Belgrade striker Boakye Yiadom delighted after winning first title

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has won his first major trophy with the Serbian giants as they were crowned league champions for the 30th time on Sunday.

The 26-year old was key for the Serbian club as he scored 13 goals in 15 matches in the Serbian Super Lig this season.

He joined the club on loan from Jiangsu Suning in the January transfer window.

Boakye Yiadom has been sidelined with injury for some weeks but was available to pick his medal when his team was crowned champions on Sunday.

“It’s by his grace and a great feeling to have won this trophy which is my first with the club. Last year I moved to China so I wasn’t part of the squad but this year I look favored”, he told GHANAsoccernet

Boakye Yiadom who is on- loan at the club is expected to join his parent club Jiangsu Suning when the season ends.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom