Referee Yaw Ametepe unshaken by ten-year ban by RAG

Ghana Premier League referee Yaw Ametepe unmoved by the ten-yen ban handed to him by the Referees' Association of Ghana (RAG) on Monday.

The Class one official was amongst the 53 referees captured in the investigative documentary by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana football and slapped with a ten-year ban by RAG but the Sunyani-based referee has laughed off the punishment saying he’s already retired.

“When they call me during their investigation I didn’t go. I didn’t see the relevance in going because I had already retired from refereeing."

"So what is the point in giving me a ten-year ban,” Ametepe told Otec FM.

“I have already left the game and so how will this 10-year ban affect me. I don’t care at all.” the referee laughed off the punishment.

Ametepe was handed an 8-match suspension last season for his horrible performance in the Ashantigold 0 Hearts of Oak 1 league game in Obuasi and he a reputation as a controversial referee.