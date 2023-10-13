Referees Association of Ghana congratulates GFA President Kurt Okraku on re-election

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has joined in the chorus of congratulatory messages to extend their warm congratulations to Kurt Okraku on his re-election as the leader of Ghana's football governing body.

Okraku was resoundingly retained as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for another four-year term after securing an impressive 97.5% of votes during the elective congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the President and signed by General Secretary Alex Annin, RAG expressed their wholehearted support for his administration and the development of Ghana football. The letter read:

"I write on behalf of the Executive Committee, the National Council, and the entire membership of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) to congratulate you on your re-election as the GFA President. We recognize your emphatic and resounding approval by members of the GFA, of which RAG is no small part.

"We want to assure you of our (RAG) unwavering support for you and your administration to facilitate the rapid progress of Ghana football. We are looking forward to deepening the collaboration that has existed over the years. Congratulations to you and the entire Executive Committee of GFA.

"Long live Ghana, long live GFA, and long live RAG."