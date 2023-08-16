Remo Stars owner acknowledges challenge ahead against Ghanaian champions Medeama SC

Remo Stars owner Kunle Soname has openly recognised the significant challenge posed by facing off against Medeama SC due to their formidable form from the previous season.

The Nigerian club are set to lock horns with the Ghanaian champions in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round tie at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Medeama have been diligently preparing for this much-anticipated fixture ever since being crowned winners of the Ghana Premier League for the first time last season.

While Soname acknowledges the inexperience of his opponents compared to established Ghanaian clubs such as Kotoko and Hearts, he acknowledges Medeama's strengths. He emphasises that his team's focus lies on achieving a favourable result rather than necessarily securing a win.

Soname stated, "We didn't make any special preparations for this game. We will just play our normal game. We will be arriving on Saturday with an airline which is a sponsor of our team. Arriving on Saturday will not affect us because the weather conditions are similar," he spoke to Akoma FM.

Acknowledging the relative unfamiliarity with Medeama's prowess, he continued, "We know the traditional clubs like Kotoko and Hearts, but not so much about Medeama, just aware they beat Hearts by 5-1, which is quite instructive, and also know that they won the league by a 5-point margin."

While recognising the daunting task ahead, Soname outlined his expectations, stating, "We can't target beating Medeama in Ghana because we know it will be a tough game, but all I can expect from my boys is to do well on Sunday."

The return leg will be played in Nigeria next week.