Rene Hiddink disappointed with Hearts of Oak's performance in FA Cup loss to Nania

Published on: 30 November 2023
Rene Hiddink

Hearts of Oak Technical Director, Rene Hiddink, has expressed his disappointment following the team's elimination from the MTN FA Cup competition.

Despite creating numerous chances, the Phobians were unable to convert them into goals, resulting in a goalless draw after 90 minutes of regular time.

Nania FC, who relied heavily on counterattacks, emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, winning 4-3.

Hiddink acknowledged that the team had put up a good performance, but stressed that winning was imperative.

"We must win this game. It's very disappointing that we are out of the FA Cup, but compliments to our opponent," he told Vision 1 FM.

With their focus now shifted to the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak will aim to bounce back from this setback and continue their quest for silverware.

