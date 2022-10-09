Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana passed fit after missing Europa League match due to injury

Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been cleared to play for Nantes after missing the Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv due to an injury.

Sulemana missed the game, which the French club won 2-1 at home on Thursday, but he has returned to the squad and has been declared fit to face Nantes.

According to Rennes coach Bruno Genesio, he trained fine on Friday and has a good chance of playing in Sunday's Ligue 1 match.

Rennes will benefit greatly from his return because he always gives his all when he plays. Sulemana has had a solid season thus far, contributing three goals across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Sulemana is the subject of transfer speculation in England, with reports claiming Liverpool are considering a £30.5 million bid for him in January.

The Reds are said to be considering the winger as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, who left Liverpool in the summer to join Bayern Munich.