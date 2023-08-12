Retired Kevin-Prince Boateng congratulated by former teammate Luka Modric

Kevin-Prince Boateng has received a warm congratulatory message from his former teammate Luka Modric following the announcement of his retirement from professional football.

The former Ghanaian attacking midfielder brought to an end a tremendous career that saw him feature for about 15 different European clubs.

One of the teams Boateng played for was Tottenham Hotspurs where he shared the same dressing room with Modric who now plays for European heavyweights Real Madrid.

After Boateng announced his retirement, Modric took to social media to send his former comrade his sincere congratulations and best wishes.

“Congratulations brate on a great career! 🔥🔝👏🏻🤗,” Modric commented on Boateng’s post on Instagram.

Despite representing the German youth national teams, the Ghanaian-born player represented Ghana in 15 matches, including World Cup appearances.

At the 2010 World Cup, Boateng scored an important goal for the Black Stars as Ghana defeated the United States 2-1 to advance to their first-ever quarterfinal match.

The attacking midfielder scored twice in 15 appearances for Ghana and finished his career with 76 club goals and 56 assists in 520 matches.