Revealed: Why match officials considered calling off Kotoko-Dreams clash at halftime

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Fredrick Acheampong has provided insights into the incident that led to the match officials refusing to return to the pitch after halftime in the Ghana Premier League encounter between Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC on Sunday.

During the game, the centre referee, Robert Musey, and his officiating team faced a hostile environment. Fans threw bottles at them following their decision not to award a penalty to Kotoko in the first half.

Acheampong, who was present at the Baba Yara Stadium for the match, revealed on Kumasi-based Kessben FM that at halftime, the referees were physically assaulted in the tunnel. Some individuals attacked them and damaged their communication equipment, making it impossible for the referees to continue the match due to safety concerns.

Acheampong disclosed that when he reached the referees' changing room, they had already taken off their kits and were preparing to leave the stadium. However, he, in collaboration with Kotoko's official, Emmanuel Dasoberi, convinced them to return to the pitch, ensuring their safety.

During the second half, the referees faced difficulties as they struggled to communicate and make timely decisions in the game. Acheampong noted that the perpetrators of the attack have been identified and will be apprehended soon. Additionally, Asante Kotoko, as the home team, could face sanctions as their fans were involved in the assault on the match officials.

Dreams secured victory to end their winless run while condemning Kotoko to their third defeat of the season.