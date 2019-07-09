Richard Arthur delighted to join Asante Kotoko

New Asante Kotoko forward Ricahrd has expressed delight in joining the club, after sealing a three year contract on Monday evening.

The striker joins the Porcupine Warriors after ending his stay with Ethiopian giants Saint Georges at the end of last season.

"I am very excited to have completed a 3 year deal with Asante Kotoko. Can't wait to get started and get to know the fans more. 'Wo kum apem aa apem b3ba'," he tweeted after completing the move.

The attacker completed a mandatory medical on Monday, before finalizing the move by signing a three year contract with the record Ghana Premier League champions.

Arthur becomes the Kumasi based club's seventh signing of the window following the arrivals of Kwame Baah, Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh, Godfred Asiamah, Adingra Bidodane Moussa and Ampem Dacosta.

The Ghanaian giants are augmenting their squad ahead of next season's CAF Champions League.

Kotoko represents Ghana after winning the Tier I Special Competition last month.

Richard Arthur comes in with bags of experience after helping Wa All Stars win the Ghana Premier League in 2016.

He enjoyed spells outside the country after plying his trade in Angola and Ethiopia.