Richard Danso declares team's readiness ahead of Kotoko clash on Sunday

Nations FC forward Richard Danso has exuded confidence in his team's readiness as they prepare to face Asante Kotoko in a highly anticipated fixture this Sunday.

The Abrankese-based club is gearing up for an away game at the Baba Yara Stadium in what promises to be a riveting encounter on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

Despite being in their maiden Premier League season, Nations FC has made a remarkable impact, currently sitting second on the league standings with 37 points, just two points adrift of log leaders Samartex.

Danso expressed his team's objective of securing a favorable result against Asante Kotoko, emphasizing their readiness both mentally and physically for the challenge ahead. Reflecting on their previous encounter where they managed a 2-2 draw with Kotoko at home, Danso believes they can clinch victory at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He asserted, "We are mentally and physically ready for the game on Sunday. We go and pick a point over there; defeat is out of the context."

Danso also called upon the supporters of Nations FC to rally behind the team, highlighting the significance of their backing in such a crucial fixture.

The upcoming match promises to deliver a thrilling spectacle, with both teams eager to secure maximum points. Asante Kotoko, in particular, will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after facing three consecutive defeats in the top flight.