Richard Gadze happy to "return home" after sealing move to Zira FK

Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze has expressed delight in rejoining Zira FK after completing a one year deal with the Azerbaijani side.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs attacker rejoined the club after a season in Romania, where he played Voluntari FC.

"I feel happy to return home to Zari FC and I am ready to again help the club excel well in the league," he told Sportsworldghana.com.

”The reception so far has been very wonderful I must confess,” he added.

After a good first spell with Zira, the club welcomed their former goal poacher as they look set to wrestle Qarabag for the title.

Zira FK are currently fifth on the table after seven games in the Azerbaijani league this season.