Richard Kingson: Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer urges Felix Annan not to feel perturbed by Black Stars snub

Black Stars goalkeeper's coach Richard Kingson has implored Felix Annan not to feel downhearted by his exclusion from the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The Asante Kotoko safest pair of hands was handed his debut Black Stars call-up for last month's double header qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The match was called off after Sierra Leone governmental authorities, failed to meet the conditions of Football’s World governing body, FIFA, to revert their earlier suspension over government interference.

Following the cancellation of the match, the technical bench of the four-time Africa champions hurriedly arranged a friendly against Annan's parent club Asante Kotoko in which he was handed a starting role where he excelled with flying colours.

But the 23-year-old custodian's name was conspicuously missing from coach Kwesi Appiah's 21-man squad for the upcoming qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia.

However, Richard Kingson believes the Porcupine Warriors' no.1 still has a future with the team hence should not feel perturbed by the snub.

"Felix Annan is one of the best goalkeepers in the country and I believe still has a chance with the Black Stars."

"The fact that we didn't invite him doesn't mean he's totally out of the national team. Let's encourage him because he has a bright future."