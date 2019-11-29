Richmond Boakye hangs out with Red Star Belgrade fans.

Ghana Striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom hosted a bar at a Ghana-serbia reunion event to spend time with fans.

Boakye Yiadom wore a huge smile interacting with fans ,took photographs and signed autographs for young kids. The event which had a sizable number of Red Star Belgrade fans also featured local delicacies for Ghanaian community.

According Boakye "Its always a source of joy when you get to spend time with people who follow and support you. I have been shown immersed love and affection Red Star Belgrade fans since the club. They're amazing"

The 26 year has found his mojo back after a dealing with a few injuries. He scored two goals and an assist in his last four domestic matches.

Red Star Belgrade are without defeat in their last five games and currently top of the Serbian Superliga with 43 points, 7 more than closest contender Vojvodina.

By Richard Gyasi