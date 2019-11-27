Richmond Boakye-Yiadom features as Red Star Belgrade suffer humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in UCL

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom lasted the entire duration as Red Star Belgrade were white washed by German champions Bayern Munich.

At the Rajko Mitic Stadium, the Serbian champions suffered their most embarrassing defeat at home after losing 6-0 to the Bavarians.

Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest quadruple in Champions League history with his four goals on Tuesday night.

The Poland striker took just 14 minutes and 31 seconds to net all four goals.

The 31-year old became only the second player to score in nine consecutive group-stage appearances in the competition.

Leon Goretzka netted Bayern's opener with a cross from ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, and Corentin Tolisso completed the scoring.

The defeat means Red Star have conceded 11 goals in two game after shipping in five against Tottenham in the same group.