Richmond Boakye Yiadom send well wishes to Black Stars ahead of AFCON

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has wished the Black Stars farewell ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The national team is currently in Abu Dhabi to begin preparations for the tournament which kicks off on June 21, 2019 with Ghana playing its first game on June 25 against Benin at the Ismaili Sports Stadium.

The 26-year old was unable to make the provisional list due to injury.

In a post on his official Instagram page, he urged his team mates to go for glory.

“Wishing my mates all the best of luck in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. #Go Ghana, #Go Black Stars”

The prolific and talented striker also urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as Ghana hopes to break its 37 years AFCON drought this year.

Boakye Yiadom had an incredible season with Red Star Belgrade where he scored 13 goals in 15 matches despite been beleaguered by injuries this season.

